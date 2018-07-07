Mandatory Evacuation Orders Issued in Burbank as Crews Respond to Wildfire

Authorities issued a mandatory evacuation order on Saturday as crews responded to a wildfire in Burbank.

The order applied to residents on Country Club Drive above Sunset Canyon, according to Burbank police. Officers were going door to door as the fire burned in Burbank Hills, the agency said.

People hiking in the area of Wildwood Canyon and Stough Canyon Nature Center “must leave immediately,” the Police Department tweeted.

The Burbank Fire Department, along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, responded to the flames above Wildwood Canyon Road at around 1:30 p.m.

Temperatures in the area hovered around 102 degrees, with winds going about 12 mph, according to county officials.

