× Fire Burns 1 Acre of Brush in Granada Hills, Damages Structures Near Golf Course

A brush fire in Granda Hills had burned one acre of vegetation on Saturday and damaged some structures near Knollwood Country Club’s golf course, authorities said.

Authorities had no immediate information about what was damaged.

The fire was reported at 3:23 p.m. at 16650 W. Knollwood Dr., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

#VegetationFire; 3:23PM; 16650 W KNOLLWOOD DR; https://t.co/bSxGd6jbTY; #GranadaHills; Approximately 1/2 acre of vegetation threatening multiple structures along the nearby golf course; LAFD Inc #1217; FS 18; Batt 15; … https://t.co/Nug8xEGsNZ — LAFD (@LAFD) July 7, 2018

Authorities said the blaze had increased from a 1/2 acre to one acre with vegetation and structures damaged but no further information around 4 p.m.

There was also no reported injuries at this time, authorities added.

Update #VegetationFire; 3:23PM; 16650 W KNOLLWOOD DR; #GranadaHills; #KnollwoodFire; Approximately 1 acre of brush and vegetation on fire along with multiple structures with fire involvement; No further information regarding … https://t.co/nwMkw4PAkR — LAFD (@LAFD) July 7, 2018

Shortly after the Granada Hills fire, the Fire Department battled a two-acre fire about 25 miles away in Los Angeles and extinguished it in less than an hour.

That fire, which was reported at 3:29 p.m. at 1200 N. Bishop Rd., burned light grass but didn’t damage any structures, authorities said.

Update KNOCKDOWN #VegetationFire; 4:26PM; 1200 N BISHOP RD; Radio Hill; #BroadwayFire; 70 Firefighters extinguished a 2 acre brush fire of light grass in just 57 minutes; No structures damaged; No reported injuries; Cause TBD; … https://t.co/pk5Bn4fiF4 — LAFD (@LAFD) July 7, 2018