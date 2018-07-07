Santa Barbara County Proclaims Local Emergency as Fire Ravages Homes, Prompts Evacuations in Goleta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Santa Barbara County officials on Saturday proclaimed a local emergency as crews battled a fire that destroyed homes and prompted evacuations in Goleta.

The Holiday fire started just after 8 p.m. on Friday north of Cathedral Oaks Road between Fairview and Patterson avenues, according to authorities.

About an hour later, mandatory evacuation orders were issued for around 2,500 residents.

Santa Barbara County fire spokesman Mike Eliason on Saturday morning said about 350 fire personnel responded to the fire, which burned 50 to 80 acres and was 5 percent contained.

The blaze has destroyed or damaged some 20 structures, including homes, the official added.

Resident Eric Durtschi said he knew his home was going to burn after he and his family left carrying photographs and journals.

“It’s really hard to see...We saw it burning live on TV," he told KTLA.

Durtschi said his family had just moved in two weeks ago. He said they left after his daughter smelled smoke while they were watching a movie.

"We have six kids, and I want them to know this isn’t the end," he said. "It’s fine, we’re all alive."

VegFire-#HolidayIncident A Santa Barbara CO FD FF puts water on flames at a home off Fairview Avenue in Goleta. pic.twitter.com/W56ZUyxG2d — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) July 7, 2018

Pic from the ground while we are out here covering the #HolidayFire Many properties lost and families evacuated. So far, no reports of injuries. @KTLA @KTLAMorningNews #ktla pic.twitter.com/Xy45ZBuSaN — Chris Gierowski (@tepall14) July 7, 2018

Mandatory evacuation orders remained in effect from La Patera Lane to Patterson Avenue, north of Cathedral Oaks Road, officials said.

The Red Cross set up an evacuation center at the Goleta Valley Community Center at 5679 Hollister Ave.

No injuries were reported.

The Holiday fire was one of nearly a dozen fires burning in Southern California, where a heat wave shattered records.

The Box fire that broke out amid 110-degree heat near the Cajon Pass on Friday morning has burned 100 acres and was 50 percent contained on Saturday, according to San Bernardino National Forest officials.

The Valley fire that exploded in the mountains east of San Bernardino has scorched about 1,000 acres and was 0 percent contained on Saturday, authorities said. Forest Falls residents remained under evacuation, and Highway 38 from Bryant Street to Lake Williams Drive was still closed.

In San Diego County, the 400-acre West fire that damaged or destroyed about 26 structures was 30 percent contained, officials said.