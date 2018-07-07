Homes Destroyed by Fires, Temperature Records Shattered as Heat Wave Slams SoCal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A record-setting heat wave sparked brush fires across Southern California that destroyed homes and forced thousands to evacuate from Santa Barbara to San Diego county.

The heat wave, coupled with moderate winds, helped fan nearly a dozen fires across the region, the most serious being in Alpine and Goleta.

Hundreds of residents fled the West Willows community near Alpine, with some saying they didn’t know whether their homes were still standing.

By 5 p.m., authorities said that they were getting the upper hand and that forward progress of the fire had been stopped.

Pic from the ground while we are out here covering the #HolidayFire Many properties lost and families evacuated. So far, no reports of injuries. @KTLA @KTLAMorningNews #ktla pic.twitter.com/Xy45ZBuSaN — Chris Gierowski (@tepall14) July 7, 2018

