Go
Search
Replay:
KTLA 5 Morning News
KTLA 5 TV Schedule
Watch CW Shows
Search
Contact Us
KTLA
Menu
News
Morning News
Video
Podcasts
Contests
Traffic
Events
About
Weather
94°
94°
Low
75°
High
99°
Sun
71°
95°
Mon
70°
91°
Tue
71°
89°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Power Outages Affect Thousands of L.A. Residents Amid Heat Wave
KTLA Weather: Hot Temps Across SoCal, Liberte Chan Reports
Posted 10:04 AM, July 7, 2018, by
Liberté Chan
Share this:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Record highs possible once again today.
KTLA 5 News on Twitter
Popular
Family of 4, Including 2 Young Girls, Killed in Palmdale Car Crash
‘In His Valor, There is Hope’: Emotional Memorial Held for Long Beach Fire Captain Fatally Shot in the Line of Duty
‘I Was Horrified’: Video Allegedly Shows Teens Putting Crying 7-Month-Old in Fridge in Massachusetts
19-Year-Old Newlyweds Die After Car Crashes in Kansas One Day After Their Wedding
Latest News
Power Outages Affect Thousands of L.A. Residents Amid Heat Wave
KTLA Weather: Hot Temps Across SoCal, Liberte Chan Reports
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, July 7th, 2018
‘We Saw It Burning Live on TV’: Goleta Fire Destroys Homes, Prompts Gov. Brown to Declare State of Emergency
Local News
Weather
Officials Warn of High Surf as Beachgoers Try to Beat Heat
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Hot Sunday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny, Mild and Windy Sunday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Cloudy with Temps Below Average; Liberte Chan’s Saturday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Hot Saturday Forecast
Local News
Forecasters Issue High Surf Advisory, Urge L.A. County Residents to Prepare for Heat
Local News
Dangerous Heat Wave to Grip Southwest Through Weekend
Local News
Weather
Dangerous Heat Wave to Hit SoCal This Weekend, With 100-Degree Temps Possible in Some Coastal Areas
Local News
Weather
Heat Wave Breaks Records Across Southern California
Local News
Affordability a Major Concern as SoCal Home Prices Continue to Soar
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Warmer Saturday Forecast
Local News
Weather
High Surf, Dangerous Rip Currents Expected Throughout SoCal Beaches
Weather
Thursday Forecast: Another Round of Hot Temps
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.