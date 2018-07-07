× Person Dead After Police Exchanged Gunfire With Suspect at Sherman Oaks Home: LAPD

Authorities pronounced a person dead at a Sherman Oaks home after police exchanged gunfire with a suspect who barricaded himself inside, officials said Saturday.

Officers first responded to an apartment building on Tyrone Avenue near Riverside Drive around 5 p.m. Friday due to reports of a man armed with a gun, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Residents in the 4700 block of Tyrone Avenue were evacuated.

Police spoke with the suspect, a man in his 20s, face-to-face and through a cellphone before he fired at them from inside the building, officials said.

While no officers were hurt, at least one of them discharged a weapon, according to the Police Department.

At 3:43 a.m. on Saturday, the agency tweeted that SWAT officers entered the home and found an unresponsive male who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not identified him.

“Investigators from our Force Investigation Division are at scene conducting a thorough investigation and we will provide more details as they become available,” the tweet said.

UPDATE: SWAT entered the residence & located an unresponsive male. LAFD responded & pronounced the male dead at scene. Investigators from our Force Investigation Division are at scene conducting a thorough investigation and we will provide more details as they become available — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 7, 2018

34.148972 -118.451357