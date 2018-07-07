Power Outages Affect Thousands of L.A. Residents Amid Heat Wave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Power outages affected thousands of Los Angeles residents amid a heat wave on Saturday.

Some 34,500 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers experienced outages as of 8 a.m., according to the agency. Friday's record-breaking temperatures led to "unprecedented peak electricity demand" in the city, the department said.

"We have extra crews working hard on multiple outages during this heat storm. We really appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding," the the agency said in a tweet.

Some Twitter users said they have not had electricity for at least 12 hours.

At least 5,800 customers were impacted in Westlake, 4,400 in Koreatown, 2,000 in Beverly Grove and 3,000 in Encino, according to LADWP.

The agency urged residents to reduce their electricity use between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Southern California Edison also reported power outages affecting more than 8,000 customers in L.A. County, 2,159 in Orange County and 1,251 in San Bernardino County.

The region had record-breaking heat on Friday, with downtown L.A., Burbank, Van Nuys and Woodland Hills reaching triple-digit temperatures.

Record-breaking heat today - including daily records, a few for the month of July, and even a couple of all-time record highs. We will see a gradual cooling trend starting tomorrow.

Slightly lower temperatures were forecasted for the weekend. An excessive heat warning was set to expire at 9 p.m. Saturday.