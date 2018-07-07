Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, July 7th, 2018

Happy Saturday! It's Summer! Cool off at one of the interesting activities on the Saturday "Gayle on the Go! list. Take a look! :-)
Old Fort MacArthur Days
Fort MacArthur Museum
3601 South Gaffey Street
San Pedro
http://www.ftmac.org
In San Pedro, the history we learned in classrooms comes alive at Old Fort MacArthur Days. This is the West’s largest continually running re-enactment and living history timeline events that takes us from Ancient Rome to Desert Storm. This history lessons begins at 10am.
Free!
2018 World Cup Screenings
The Paley Center for Media-LA
465 North Beverly Drive
Beverly Hills
http://www.paleycenter.org
We can keep cool watching the red hot 2018 World Cup Soccer competition on the big screen of the John H. Mitchell Theater at the Paley Center in Beverly Hills. The screenings are free and open to the public. If you’re a Paley Center member, there is preferred seating available. For more details and to learn the benefits of membership, take a look at the paleycenter.org website.
Free!
The Crown: Imaging a Royal World”
The Paley Center
465 North Beverly Drive
Beverly Hills
http://www.paleycenter.org
Also at the Paley Center, we can learn the creative process behind the NETFLIX series “The Crown” at the new Paley Center for Media exhibition “Imaging A Royal World.” The free exhibition includes the series stunning and iconic costumes.
AX 2018 (Anime Expo) @ 10am
Los Angeles Convention Center
1201 South Figueroa Street
Los Angeles
http://www.anime-expo.org
Anime Expo, North America's largest celebration of Anime, Manga and Japanese pop culture, is happening at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
It offers something for all ages: from previewing the newest Anime TV shows and film productions, table top and video gaming to cutting-edge fashion and live concerts.
L.A. Salsa Festival @ Noon
Pershing Square
532 South Olive Street
Los Angeles
http://www.LatinSalsaFestival.com
Do everything Salsa at L.A. Salsa Festival at Pershing Square. There’s Salsa tasting, Salsa music, and Salsa dancing. Admission is only $5.00.
Sawdust Art Festival’s 52 Annual Summer Show
935 Laguna Canyon Road
Laguna Beach
949 494 3030
sawdustartfestival.org
The SUMMER SAWDUSTART & CRAFT FESTIVAL is underway in Laguna Beach! Here you have art, of course, three stages of live music and entertainment, outdoor eateries and cafes, as well as free hands-on art classes and daily art demonstrations such as glassblowing.
Most Wanted Summer Toy List 2018
Christopher Byrne “The Toy Guy”
ttpm.com
Chris Byrne, “The Toy Guy” of TOYS, TOTS, PETS, AND MORE has his list of MOST WANTED SUMMER TOYS. These were popular among our toy testers at Pacific Park in Santa Monica.
For the complete list of the MOST WANTED TOYS SUMMER 2018, take a look at the website ttpm.com
By the way, Pacific Park, where we performed out toy testing, is ready for visitors this Summer season.
Pacific Park @ Santa Monica Pier
380 Santa Monica Pier
Santa Monica
http://www.pacpark.com
The only amusement park on the west coast located on a pier and L.A.’s only free admission amusement park has extended hours so we can enjoy its famous solar powered Ferris Wheel and its ocean front rides.
Free Art Experiences: Create Slime
Westfield Fashion Square
14006 Riverside Drive
Sherman Oaks
818 783 0550
http://www.westfield.com
Green Slime has been a hit ever since it first appeared on the 1979 television show “You Can’t Do That on Television”, evolving an important element of the various Nickelodeon children’s show. Well, you can make your own at the “CREATE SLIME” workshop at the Westfield Fashion Square’s Summer Art Series. The fun begins at 2pm. Check the website: westfield.com and click on event for more details.
Free Class!
Growing Succulents @ 9am
Armstrong Garden Centers
http://www.armstronggarden.com
Armstrong Garden Centers is teaching kids and their parents how to grow beautiful succulents. This is one of several free kid classes offered this month. Take a look at the armstronggardencenter.com website for the complete schedule of classes and to find one near you.
Make it a GREAT GARDENING Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
