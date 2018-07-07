Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, July 7th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday! It's Summer! Cool off at one of the interesting activities on the Saturday "Gayle on the Go! list. Take a look! :-)

-0-

Old Fort MacArthur Days

Fort MacArthur Museum

3601 South Gaffey Street

San Pedro

http://www.ftmac.org

In San Pedro, the history we learned in classrooms comes alive at Old Fort MacArthur Days. This is the West’s largest continually running re-enactment and living history timeline events that takes us from Ancient Rome to Desert Storm. This history lessons begins at 10am.

-0-

Free!

2018 World Cup Screenings

The Paley Center for Media-LA

465 North Beverly Drive

Beverly Hills

http://www.paleycenter.org

We can keep cool watching the red hot 2018 World Cup Soccer competition on the big screen of the John H. Mitchell Theater at the Paley Center in Beverly Hills. The screenings are free and open to the public. If you’re a Paley Center member, there is preferred seating available. For more details and to learn the benefits of membership, take a look at the paleycenter.org website.

-0-

Free!

The Crown: Imaging a Royal World”

The Paley Center

465 North Beverly Drive

Beverly Hills

http://www.paleycenter.org

Also at the Paley Center, we can learn the creative process behind the NETFLIX series “The Crown” at the new Paley Center for Media exhibition “Imaging A Royal World.” The free exhibition includes the series stunning and iconic costumes.

-0-

AX 2018 (Anime Expo) @ 10am

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

http://www.anime-expo.org

Anime Expo, North America's largest celebration of Anime, Manga and Japanese pop culture, is happening at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

It offers something for all ages: from previewing the newest Anime TV shows and film productions, table top and video gaming to cutting-edge fashion and live concerts.

-0-

L.A. Salsa Festival @ Noon

Pershing Square

532 South Olive Street

Los Angeles

http://www.LatinSalsaFestival.com

Do everything Salsa at L.A. Salsa Festival at Pershing Square. There’s Salsa tasting, Salsa music, and Salsa dancing. Admission is only $5.00.

-0-

Sawdust Art Festival’s 52 Annual Summer Show

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

949 494 3030

sawdustartfestival.org

The SUMMER SAWDUSTART & CRAFT FESTIVAL is underway in Laguna Beach! Here you have art, of course, three stages of live music and entertainment, outdoor eateries and cafes, as well as free hands-on art classes and daily art demonstrations such as glassblowing.

-0-

Most Wanted Summer Toy List 2018

Christopher Byrne “The Toy Guy”

ttpm.com

Chris Byrne, “The Toy Guy” of TOYS, TOTS, PETS, AND MORE has his list of MOST WANTED SUMMER TOYS. These were popular among our toy testers at Pacific Park in Santa Monica.

For the complete list of the MOST WANTED TOYS SUMMER 2018, take a look at the website ttpm.com

By the way, Pacific Park, where we performed out toy testing, is ready for visitors this Summer season.

Pacific Park @ Santa Monica Pier

380 Santa Monica Pier

Santa Monica

http://www.pacpark.com

The only amusement park on the west coast located on a pier and L.A.’s only free admission amusement park has extended hours so we can enjoy its famous solar powered Ferris Wheel and its ocean front rides.

-0-

Free Art Experiences: Create Slime

Westfield Fashion Square

14006 Riverside Drive

Sherman Oaks

818 783 0550

http://www.westfield.com

Green Slime has been a hit ever since it first appeared on the 1979 television show “You Can’t Do That on Television”, evolving an important element of the various Nickelodeon children’s show. Well, you can make your own at the “CREATE SLIME” workshop at the Westfield Fashion Square’s Summer Art Series. The fun begins at 2pm. Check the website: westfield.com and click on event for more details.

-0-

Free Class!

Growing Succulents @ 9am

Armstrong Garden Centers

http://www.armstronggarden.com

Armstrong Garden Centers is teaching kids and their parents how to grow beautiful succulents. This is one of several free kid classes offered this month. Take a look at the armstronggardencenter.com website for the complete schedule of classes and to find one near you.

Make it a GREAT GARDENING Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-

