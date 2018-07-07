No Shooting, Just Fight With Taser Reported at Ontario Mills Mall: Authorities

This photo of the Ontario Mills Mall in Ontario was posted on @OfficialDJSCOUT's Twitter account on July 7, 2018.

A fight involving a Taser–not a shooting–occurred at the Ontario Mills Mall that resulted in people panicking on Saturday night, authorities said.

“Ontario Mills Mall is safe,” said the Ontario Police Department Twitter account at 9 p.m.

The fight with a “personal” Taser resulted in people thinking there was an active shooter, the department’s Twitter account reported at 9:45 p.m.

The department will continue to have people at the mall for a continuing investigation.

Authorities asked everyone at the mall to leave and for others to avoid the area.

Initially, a person who answered the phone at the front desk of the Ontario Police Department confirmed a shooting at the mall just after 8 p.m. The person could not confirm if it was an active shooting and had no further information.

Ontario police later confirmed they were at the mall at 8:35 p.m. on Twitter but said they had no confirmation about a shooting or an active shooter.

