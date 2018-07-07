× No Shooting, Just Fight With Taser Reported at Ontario Mills Mall: Authorities

A fight involving a Taser–not a shooting–occurred at the Ontario Mills Mall that resulted in people panicking on Saturday night, authorities said.

“Ontario Mills Mall is safe,” said the Ontario Police Department Twitter account at 9 p.m.

The fight with a “personal” Taser resulted in people thinking there was an active shooter, the department’s Twitter account reported at 9:45 p.m.

The department will continue to have people at the mall for a continuing investigation.

Authorities asked everyone at the mall to leave and for others to avoid the area.

Initially, a person who answered the phone at the front desk of the Ontario Police Department confirmed a shooting at the mall just after 8 p.m. The person could not confirm if it was an active shooting and had no further information.

Ontario police later confirmed they were at the mall at 8:35 p.m. on Twitter but said they had no confirmation about a shooting or an active shooter.

UPDATE: OPD confirms a fight involving a personal taser is what caused people to fear there was an active shooter. Police confirm no active shooter. The investigation remains on going about the fight and persons involved. — Ontario Police Dept. (@OntarioPD) July 8, 2018

Units remain on scene at Ontario Mills Mall. No shooting occurred at the location. Due to continuing investigations we ask all to leave and remain clear of the area. — Ontario Police Dept. (@OntarioPD) July 8, 2018

Update: OPD confirms no active shooting occurred at Ontario Mills Mall. There was a fight that had broken out and caused patrons to panic. Ontario Mills Mall is safe. — Ontario Police Dept. (@OntarioPD) July 8, 2018

OPD is on scene at Ontario Mills. No confirmation on an active shooter. Please stay clear of area. — Ontario Police Dept. (@OntarioPD) July 8, 2018

KTLA’s Meghan McMonigle contributed to this story.