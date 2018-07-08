Cooling Centers Open Doors Across L.A. County During Heat Wave

Los Angeles County officials designated several locations to serve as cooling centers as a heat wave hits the region. Sara Welch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 6 on July 8, 2018.
