Cooling Centers Open Doors Across L.A. County During Heat Wave

Posted 11:08 AM, July 8, 2018, by , Updated at 11:10AM, July 8, 2018

Los Angeles County officials designated several locations to serve as cooling centers as a heat wave hits the region.  Sara Welch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 6 on July 8, 2018.

