Evacuation Orders Lifted, Roads Reopened as Brush Fire in San Diego County's Alpine Area Nears Full Containment

Authorities lifted all evacuation orders and reopened roads in San Diego County’s Alpine area as a brush fire that destroyed several homes neared full containment on Sunday.

The West Fire prompted evacuations and street closures after igniting near Interstate 8 and West Willow Road late Friday, according to Cal Fire.

Authorities said by Sunday, the fire had burned 505 acres and was 92 percent contained.

The blaze destroyed 34 residential structures, 21 accessory buildings and one commercial building, according to Cal Fire San Diego. It also damaged 15 residential structures and five accessory buildings.

#WestFire [update] Update from damage assessment teams: Residential Structures Destroyed: 34

Residential Structures Damaged: 15 Accessory Buildings Destroyed: 21

Accessory Buildings Damaged: 5 Commercial Building Destroyed: 1 pic.twitter.com/W13kKH7mQY — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 8, 2018

Firefighters also made progress battling wildfires burning in other parts of California amid a heat wave.

The Klamathon Fire that burned more than 30,000 acres near the Oregon border, where authorities reported one fatality, was 25 percent contained on Sunday.

The 100-acre Holiday Fire that destroyed about 20 structures in Santa Barbara County was 80 percent contained by Sunday afternoon and expected to be fully contained by Wednesday.

North of San Bernardino, the Box Fire, which also burned 100 acres, was 60 percent contained. Officials there reopened the northbound lanes of the 15 Freeway.