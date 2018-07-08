× Fires Continue to Burn Across SoCal, Including Mountains East of San Bernardino

Mandatory evacuation orders remained in effect on Sunday for the small community of Forest Falls as a fire—one of several in Southern California—continued to burn in the mountains east of San Bernardino.

Some 500 fire personnel responded to the Valley Fire, which exploded Friday afternoon in the area of Valley of the Falls Drive and Service Road 1S08.

Authorities said by that evening, its size jumped from 400 acres to 1,000 acres in 20 minutes. On Sunday, the estimated acreage increased to 1,139.

Containment reached 5 percent on Saturday and stayed the same the next day, Cal Fire said.

According to the agency’s latest update, smoke was visible in the Inland Empire as flames moved higher into the San Gorgonio Wilderness area. Thunderstorms caused a debris flow on Highway 38 at milepost 14, Cal Fire added.

Officials shut down access to Valley of the Falls Drive and could not provide an estimate for when it will reopen. Bryant Street in Yucaipa to Lake Williams Drive, south of Big Bear, were also closed, including for residents.

Cal Fire said although Saturday’s rain moderated the fire, conditions in the forest were still very dry due to the drought.

The Big Falls picnic area and the Momyer Creek, Vivian Creek and San Bernardino Peak trails remained closed.

Members of the Forest Falls community, which listed just under 900 residents in the 2010 census, could go to the evacuation center set up at the Inland Leaders Charter School in nearby Yucaipa. Animals could be taken to the Devore Animal Shelter in San Bernardino.

Others fires in California

The Valley Fire in San Bernardino County was one of several fires that broke out in Southern California on Friday, when a heat wave brought record-breaking temperatures in the region.

In 110-degree heat, firefighters battled the Box Fire that singed 100 acres off the 15 Freeway near the Cajon Pass. The blaze was 50 percent contained, according to a Saturday evening update from forest officials.

#BoxFire Update (Cajon Pass): – 100 acres, 50% contained

– 105 personnel

– All lanes of northbound I-15 are scheduled to reopen by 9 pm (shoulder closed in fire area)

– 8 heat-related injuries — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) July 8, 2018

The Holiday Fire in Goleta damaged or destroyed an estimated 22 structures, including homes, and prompted Gov. Jerry Brown to declare at state in emergency in Santa Barbara County. County officials said by 7 a.m. Sunday, the fire has burned 100 acres and was 80 percent contained. It’s estimated to be fully contained on Wednesday.

#HolidayFire– 7 a.m. Sunday morning briefing. IC reported 100 acres, 80% contain w full containment expected July 11. Updated numbers- 10 homes destroyed/3 damaged. 9 non-residence bldgs destroyed. ICP will relocate to SBC HQ Mon. Cause-under investigation pic.twitter.com/EDiwziJpWC — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) July 8, 2018

Cal Fire said crews have stopped the forward spread of the West Fire in the Alpine area of the Cuyamaca Mountains in San Diego. Its size stayed at 504 acres and containment remained at 81 percent.

Near the Oregon border on Friday, local authorities in Siskiyou County reported one person found dead in a structure while the Klamathon Fire was burning. Cal Fire said as of Sunday morning, the blaze has scorched 30,500 acres and was 25 percent contained.