Fire That Destroyed 20 Structures in Goleta Expected to Be Fully Contained Wednesday

Firefighters in Santa Barbara County on Sunday morning continued mop-up operations after battling a wildfire that destroyed about 20 structures, prompting hundreds of evacuations in Goleta over the weekend amid a brutal heat wave.

The Holiday Fire is 80 percent contained, with full containment expected by Wednesday, said Mike Eliason, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. He said 10 homes were destroyed and three damaged; another nine structures were destroyed.

The fire was the perhaps the most destructive of several blazes that broke out across Southern California amid oppressive heat that set temperature records all weekend. Temperatures on Sunday were expected to be slightly cooler, ranging from the high 70s along the coast, to the low 90s in downtown Los Angeles and triple-digit temperatures in some inland areas.

More gradual cooling is expected throughout the region on Monday.

