× Former NFL Player Arrested on Suspicion of Breaking Into La Verne Home, Threatening Woman He Used to Have Relationship With: Police

A former NFL player was arrested Sunday after police say he broke into the La Verne home of a woman he used to have a relationship with, taking off with a $20,000 Rolex watch after allegedly threatening her.

Brandon Browner, 33, is a former NFL cornerback who last played in the league in 2016, when he was with the Seattle Seahawks. He now lives in Pomona.

At about 10:07 a.m. on Sunday, according to police, Browner broke into the home of a woman he used to have a relationship with, managing to get in through a locked window. Police have not described the woman as a former girlfriend or said if they had some other type of relationship.

He has previously been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and the woman actually has a restraining order against him, authorities said.

Browner fled the scene before officers arrived, but an investigation later indicated he had “physically forced the victim back into her residence” when she tried to escape, police said in a news release. He also allegedly threatened to kill her and harmed her, although police have not said how.

Before taking off, he also allegedly stole a $20,000 Rolex watch from the home.

Within hours of the incident, Browner was arrested and booked on suspicion of felony charges. No further information has been released by police.