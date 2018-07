Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Members of #LADWP's power crews finishing up the replacement of underground equipment this morning to restore power to an apartment building. #LAHeat pic.twitter.com/wFyhqvR9zu — LADWP (@LADWP) July 8, 2018

34.052234 -118.243685

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said crews continued to work on restoring power for the thousands of residents who lost power during the heat wave. Lauren Lyster reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 8, 2018.