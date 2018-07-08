Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, July 8th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday! Keep cool by enjoying some interesting and some air conditioned activities on the Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" list. Take a look!

Sawdust Art Festival’s 52 Annual Summer Show

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

949 494 3030

sawdustartfestival.org

The SUMMER SAWDUSTART & CRAFT FESTIVAL is underway! Here you have art, of course, three stages of live music and entertainment, outdoor eateries and cafes, as well as free hands-on art classes and daily art demonstrations such as glassblowing.

Old Fort MacArthur Days

Fort MacArthur Museum

3601 South Gaffey Street

San Pedro

http://www.ftmac.org

In San Pedro, the history we learned in classrooms comes alive at Old Fort MacArthur Days. This is the West’s largest continually running re-enactment and living history timeline events that takes us from Ancient Rome to Desert Storm. This history lessons begins at 10am.

“Beat the Heat!”

Free Curator Led Tour: Art & Culture in Cold War Hungary

The Wende Museum

10808 Culver Boulevard

Culver City

310 216 1600

http://www.wendemusseum.org

History buffs might also appreciate learn about the culture of Cold War Hungary during the 1950’s through 1989 at the free curator led tour at the Wende Museum in Culver City.

The museum is a unique facility that preserves Cold War artifacts and history, making its resources available to scholars and applying historical lessons of the past to the present.

“Beat the Heat!”

Free!

2018 World Cup Screenings

The Paley Center for Media-LA

465 North Beverly Drive

Beverly Hills

http://www.paleycenter.org

We can keep cool watching the red hot 2018 World Cup Soccer competition on the big screen of the John H. Mitchell Theater at the Paley Center in Beverly Hills. The screenings are free and open to the public. If you’re a Paley Center member, there is preferred seating available. For more details and to learn the benefits of membership, take a look at the paleycenter.org website.

“Beat the Heat!”

Free!

The Crown: Imaging a Royal World”

The Paley Center

465 North Beverly Drive

Beverly Hills

http://www.paleycenter.org

Also at the Paley Center, we can learn the creative process behind the NETFLIX series “The Crown” at the new Paley Center for Media exhibition “Imaging A Royal World.” The free exhibition includes the series stunning and iconic costumes.

“Beat the Heat!”

The Roots of Monozukuri: Creative Spirit in Japanese Automaking

Petersen Automotive Museum

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

Not too far from the Paley Center for Media, one of the world’s largest automotive museums, the Petersen has this unique vehicle. This 1964 Suminoe Flying Feather is one of more than a dozen rare vehicles featured in this one-of-a-kind exhibition entitled THE ROOTS OF MONOZUKURI: CREATIVE SPIRIT IN JAPANESE AUTOMAKING.

Petersen Automotive Museum Chief Historian Leslie Kendall says until now, no American exhibit has adequately explored the associated synthesis of Eastern and Western automobile manufacturing philosophies and methods.

“Beat the Heat!”

Cheech & Chong: Still Rolling-Celebrating 40 Years of Up In Smoke

The Craft & Folk Art Museum

5814 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 937 4230

http://www.cafam.org

Explore what made the Grammy Award winning duo Cheech and Chong such comedy superstars at the Grammy Museum exhibition “CHEECH AND CHONG: STILL ROLLIN – CELEBRATING 40 YEARS OF UP IN SMOKE.”

The exhibition about counterculture comics Cheech and Chong also teaches us their movie “Up in Smoke” was a low budget two-million dollar production in 1978 that made more than 40-million dollars as a box office hit.

AX 2018 (Anime Expo) @ 10am

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

http://www.anime-expo.org

A hit at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the Anime Expo, North America's largest celebration of Anime, Manga and Japanese pop culture, is happening at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

It offers something for all ages: from previewing the newest Anime TV shows and film productions, table top and video gaming to cutting-edge fashion and live concerts.

Make it a GREAT Summer Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

