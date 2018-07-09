Mother Accused of Abandoning 6-Year-Old Son at Union Station Charged With Child Endangerment

Posted 3:14 PM, July 9, 2018, by , Updated at 03:15PM, July 9, 2018
This image of a woman with the son she is accused of abandoning at Union Station in Los Angeles on July 4, 2018, was released by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority on July 5, 2018.

This image of a woman with the son she is accused of abandoning at Union Station in Los Angeles on July 4, 2018, was released by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority on July 5, 2018.

A Walnut Creek woman who authorities say abandoned her 6-year-old son at Union Station last week has been charged with child endangerment, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

A woman accused of abandoning her young son at Union Station in Los Angeles on July 4, 2018, is seen walking through the station in this image released by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority the following day.

A woman accused of abandoning her young son at Union Station in Los Angeles on July 4, 2018, is seen walking through the station in this image released by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority the following day.

Dava Denise Webster, 31, was charged with one felony count of child endangerment and is expected to be arraigned on Monday, according to prosecutors.

Webster was with her son at Union Station in downtown L.A. on the Fourth of July when she left the child alone at the train depot, according to the district attorney’s office. A security guard approached the boy and police were called.

The boy, who was unable to communicate with police and bystanders, had been sitting with a woman for roughly four hours at a station restaurant before she walked out of the building, witnesses said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com

Related stories