Endangered Blue Whales & Endangered Vaquitas

Gayle Anderson was live with the staff and crew of Harbor Breeze Cruises and the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach for the chance to witness the largest whales on Earth because they report endangered Blue Whales and Fin Whales are the largest whales on the planet and they say they are currently being spotted in the waters off Long Beach. Experts from the Aquarium’s Blue Whale photo ID program discussed recent findings about Southern California’s endangered Blue Whale population and reveal how we can identify individual whales spotted in local urban waters. Also we learn about the Aquarium’s program to save the critically endangered Vaquita porpoise found in the northern part of the Gulf of California.

Blue Whales & Sea Life Cruise

Vaquita Marina: Conserving a Critically Endangered Porpoise

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach, CA 90802

562 590 3100

www.aquariumofpacific.org

Harbor Breeze Cruises

Whale Watching & Sea Life Cruises / Long Beach & Los Angeles

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach, CA 90802

562 432 4900

2seewhales.com