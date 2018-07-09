Endangered Blue Whales & Endangered Vaquitas

Gayle Anderson was live with the staff and crew of Harbor Breeze Cruises and the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach for the chance to witness the largest whales on Earth because they report endangered Blue Whales and Fin Whales are the largest whales on the planet and they say they are currently being spotted in the waters off Long Beach. Experts from the Aquarium’s Blue Whale photo ID program discussed recent findings about Southern California’s endangered Blue Whale population and reveal how we can identify individual whales spotted in local urban waters. Also we learn about the Aquarium’s program to save the critically endangered Vaquita porpoise found in the northern part of the Gulf of California.
Blue Whales & Sea Life Cruise
Vaquita Marina: Conserving a Critically Endangered Porpoise
Aquarium of the Pacific
100 Aquarium Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
562 590 3100
Harbor Breeze Cruises
Whale Watching & Sea Life Cruises / Long Beach & Los Angeles
100 Aquarium Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
562 432 4900
