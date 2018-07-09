Environmental Group Files Lawsuit to Block Proposal to Spilt California Into 3 States From November Ballot

A prominent environmental group took legal action on Monday to block Proposition 9, the proposal to split California into three states, from the fall ballot.

The challenge, filed with the California Supreme Court, asserts that the proposal is too sweeping in its nature to have been placed on the ballot under the same provisions used to enact traditional laws.

“In seeking to remove this initiative from the ballot, we are asking the court to protect the integrity of both the initiative process and our state constitution,” Carlyle Hall, an attorney representing the group, said in a written statement. “Proponents should not be able to evade the state constitution simply by qualifying a measure as one thing, when it is so clearly another.”

Proposition 9 seeks voter consent to begin the process of dividing California into three separate states — one in the north, one that begins in the Central Valley and curves to the south and west to the coast, and a third state centered around Los Angeles County. If voters approve, the proposal would have to ultimately be approved by Congress. The U.S. Constitution also lists a role for the California Legislature to play in the process.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.