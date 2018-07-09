× LAPD Searching for Woman Caught on Video Stealing Wedding Ring at Studio City Nail Salon

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman seen on surveillance video swiping another patron’s ring at a nail salon in Studio City.

The woman went into a nail spa on the 12100 block of Ventura Boulevard on the afternoon June 20, a Wednesday, to get a manicure and pedicure, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

While sitting in the salon chair, she can be seen on surveillance footage eyeing a wedding and engagement ring sitting on a side tray.

Using a sleight of hand trick, she then takes the ring, conceals it in her hand then slips it into her purse, investigators said.

The woman paid for her nail services before leaving the salon with the pilfered jewelery.

The suspect is now wanted on suspicion of grand theft, authorities said.

Police describe her as an Asian woman in her mid-20s with black hair and brown eyes. She measures around 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds, officials said.

In the surveillance video, she is seen wearing a black dress with a floral print with brown wedge heels.