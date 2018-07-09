× Man Killed, 2 Injured in WeHo Stabbing; 1 Arrested

A man was killed and two other people were injured in a West Hollywood stabbing late Sunday and one person has been arrested.

The incident occurred about 10:30 p.m. in the 8700 block of Shoreham Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to a call about a man with a knife in the area and found the victim dead at the scene. Two people, described only as being females, were also found with stab wounds, authorities said. Their condition is unknown.

A man was arrested at the scene, video showed.

No further details were released, but anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Department homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.