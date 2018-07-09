Man Killed by Police After Fatal Stabbing at Cal Poly Pomona ID’d as Campus Custodian

The man fatally shot by police after he allegedly stabbed a university security employee to death on the Cal Poly Pomona campus also worked at the school, officials said Monday.

Rodney Lee Hunter Jr., 27, was identified as the slain suspect following an autopsy, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Investigators believe Hunter, a custodian, is responsible for fatally stabbing Public Safety Specialist Mark Manlapaz, 37, as Manlapaz sat in his truck in an undeveloped area of the campus on June 29.

The victim worked at the university for 16 years and had previously studied at the school. During a vigil held last week, those close to him described Manlapaz as a kind man with a gregarious personality who was dedicated to his family.

Following the stabbing, Hunter was shot to death in a different area of campus by police officers from Cal Poly and the Pomona Police Department. He was identified as a suspect after others on campus observed him “acting strange” near the Lyle Center, authorities said.

A knife was also recovered following the fatal shooting.

Detectives still have not determined a motive behind the stabbing attack.

Officials did not say how long Hunter had worked at the school, or whether he and Manlapaz were acquainted.

Sheriff’s officials are continuing the investigation of the incident.

Anyone with information can contact the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted via 800-222-8477.