New Jersey Mother Is Lone Survivor of Horrific Crash That Killed Her Husband, 4 Daughters; Driver ID’d

A New Jersey woman is the sole survivor of a horrific Delaware car crash , which took the lives of her husband and four children on Friday, according to KTLA sister station WPIX in New York.

Mary Rose Trinidad, 53, was admitted to hospital with serious injuries and is currently in stable condition and alert.

Her husband, 61-year-old Audie Trinidad, and their daughters -- Kaitlyn, 20, Danna, 17, and Allison and Melissa, who were 13-year-old twins -- all died when a Ford F-350 truck crossed a median on State Route 1 Highway in Delaware and struck their minivan, according to WPIX. The force of the collision caused the vehicles to go off the road and into a ditch.

Audie and his wife were restrained in the front, but the girls were not.

The driver was identified by WPIX as Alvin S. Hubbard Jr. of Maryland. Hubbard was treated and released with non-life threatening injuries.

It was not immediately known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash, police said.

"I'm trying to keep it together," Audie's brother Daniel Trinidad tells the New York Post. "We don’t know how we will cope once reality sets in. They’re all gone, gone."

He describes them as "a God-fearing family" and says simply, "They're all gone in the blink of an eye. Their bodies in the morgue are unrecognizable."

Audie Trinidad, who grew up in the Philippines, served in the Navy for seven years after moving to the US in 1987. He then worked for the postal service and lived in Teaneck, New Jersey, with his family, according to The Record in New Jersey.

"He was proud to be an American," Daniel says. "That's why he joined the Navy." The country's offer of a good refuge for him, and success for his family, was key to Audie's patriotism. "He wanted a better life for himself and a family," Daniel explains.

Hundreds gathered Saturday at a vigil in Teaneck to grieve the loss of the Trinidads, WPIX reported.

"Everyone that I knew who went to high school and middle school with them, I can see that they were a part of the Teaneck family," says Teaneck Mayor Mohammed Hameeduddin. "They touched our lives in many ways."

