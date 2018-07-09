Police Seek Hit-and-Run Suspect Accused of Intentionally Striking Victim Using Stolen Vehicle in Simi Valley

A 40-year-old man is on the run after using a stolen car to ram another man who was exiting his vehicle in Simi Valley, police said Monday.

Lawrence Huhne is accused of deliberately driving a Toyota Camry into another a man getting out of a car parked near the corner of Hartley Avenue and Hollister Street.

He had fled the scene by the time authorities arrived around 3 p.m. on Sunday, the Simi Valley Police Department said in a news release.

The victim, who officials have not named, became pinned by the door of his car and suffered major injuries.

Huhne knows the man he intentionally struck, investigators said.

The light-colored Camry the suspect was driving was recently stolen out of Thousand Oaks, according to police.

Officials said it isn’t the first car Huhne has stolen in recent weeks. He was also involved in a stolen vehicle pursuit in Ventura County, Simi Valley police said, though they did not specify when.

He was allegedly also involved in yet another stolen vehicle pursuit involving Simi Valley police several months back. That incident ended with Huhne crashing, and he was arrested the following day after fleeing on foot, authorities said.

There are several outstanding felony warrants for Huhne’s arrest, including the one announced Monday accusing him of assault with a deadly weapon.

Police described Huhne as a transient and said he frequents locations throughout Ventura County.

The 40-year-old is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes, officials said.

He was last seen driving the silver or grey 2009 Camry with California license plate No. 6FGA899. The vehicle is expected to have damage to its front end consistent with a collision.

Anyone who makes contact with Huhne or knows of his whereabouts should not approach him but is asked to call Simi Valley police at 805-583-6950.