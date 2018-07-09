Spoken Dreams: Jake Cannon, Stand-up Comedian/Podcaster

Jake Cannon is an aspiring stand-up comedian and podcaster originally from Chino Hills. Growing up, Jake actually hated public speaking, despite having a keen sense of humor. After reading a book by a Hollywood screenwriter that encouraged pursuing the thing that scares you most, Jake determined that he would finally try and perform stand-up comedy. After his first performance, Jake had an emotional experience, and decided to continue performing comedy.

In addition to stand-up, Jake also produces his own oral history podcast that takes an in-depth look at animated shows and films often overlooked. His experiences in the entertainment industry have given him the determination to stay in control of his own content. In this episode, Jake opens up about his journey in stand-up comedy, and shares one experience in which he learned some audiences are better than others.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Spoken Dreams”: via iTunes | RSS

Facebook: SpokenDreamsPodcast

Twitter: @SpokenDreamsPod

Instagram: @SpokenDreamsPod

Email: SpokenDreams@KTLA.com

About the Podcast: “Spoken Dreams”