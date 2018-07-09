× Tab Hunter, ‘Damn Yankees!’ Actor and ’50s Teen Heartthrob, Dies at 86

Actor and singer Tab Hunter, whose blond all-American good looks made him a matinee idol and poster boy for Eisenhower-era optimism, has died. He was 86.

Just three days shy of his 87th birthday, the 1950s heartthrob went into cardiac arrest on Sunday after a blood clot in his leg traveled to his lung, said Allan Glaser, Hunter’s husband of 35 years, on Monday.

“He collapsed in my arms in the front lawn and I called 911 and we raced him to the hospital,” Glaser told The Times. “It was sudden and unexpected.”

Glaser said Hunter died at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

