2 Children Injured, 1 in Grave Condition, After Horse Falls on Them in Lake View Terrace: LAFD

One child was pulseless and another was injured after being pinned by a horse at in Lake View Terrace on Tuesday, authorities said.

Officials responded to the Lake View Terrace Recreation Center at 11075 Foothill Blvd. shortly before 8 p.m. after the horse was reported to have fallen on the children, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

One child was not breathing and was being taken to the hospital in grave condition, LAFD said. The other was described as having suffered injuries that were not life-threatening but was also transported.

Authorities did not comment on what condition the horse was in.

No further details were immediately available.

