Eight big rigs were involved in a collision on the 60 Freeway in Chino Valley on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The “chain-reaction” crash happened on the eastbound side of the highway near Central Avenue, leaving just one lane open to traffic, according to the Chino Valley Fire District.

Four patients were treated at the scene, one of them transported to the hospital with minor injuries, the agency said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

@ABC7 accident on 60 east between central ave / Ramona 3-4 cars collided pic.twitter.com/QujMSd5g2p — ¬§Titi¬§ (@titigpg) July 10, 2018