Blaze Pizza Celebrates LeBron James’ Arrival in Los Angeles
In Celebration Of Lebron James Coming To The La Lakers, Blaze Fast-fire'd Pizza Will Be Giving Away Free Pizza. Chief Culinary Officer Bradford Kent Joined Us Live To Tell Us More About This Pop-up Pizza Party. On Tuesday, July 10, All Guests Who Visit One Of Blaze Pizza’s Los Angeles Locations Between 2 P.m. – 5 P.m. Will Receive A Free Build Your Own Pizza! Along With Being A Blaze Pizza Franchisee, Lebron Is An Early Investor In The Brand. Since 2012, Blaze Pizza Has Been Serving Artisanal Pies That Are Both Fast And Affordable. Each Restaurant Features An Interactive Open Kitchen Format That Allows Guests To Customize One Of The Menu’s Generously Sized Personal Signature Pizzas Or Create Your Own, All For Around $8.
For More Information, You Can Go To Www.blazepizza.com Or Follow Them On Social Media. Visit Http://www.blazepizza.com/promos/labron For A List Of All Participating Restaurants.