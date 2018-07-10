× Child Dies in Apparent Drowning at La Habra Heights Home

A child has died in an apparent drowning at a home in La Habra Heights late Monday night.

The incident was reported about 11:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Mayapan Road, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Kitchin said.

The call prompted a respond from the Sheriff’s Department, La Habra police, and firefighters.

The child was located and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Kitchin said.

The child, who is under 10 years old, was believed to have drowned in a swimming pool.

The gender of the child was not released.

Kitchin said an investigation was underway.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.