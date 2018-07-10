Civilian in Critical Condition, 4 LAPD Officers Injured Following Sylmar House Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four Los Angeles police officers were injured and another victim was in critical condition after a fire broke out at a Sylmar home with packrat conditions Tuesday night, officials said.

The one-story house on the 13600 block of Brussels Avenue was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at about 8:50 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

Fire officials described the residence as being "filled with excessive personal storage." It took more than 40 firefighters about half an hour to extinguish the heavy flames.

One patient, believed to be a man, was found outside the home in critical condition with smoke inhalation and was transported to nearby hospital, firefighters said.

The injured police officers may have rescued him from the burning home, LAFD said.

The four officers were also taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation, LAPD Officer Drake Madison confirmed, but he could not release further details on their involvement in the incident.

Authorities are now looking into what caused the fire and assessing the damage.

No further details were immediately available.