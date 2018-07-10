Consumer Confidential: Prices After Company Mergers, President Trump Slams Pharmaceutical Prices, No More Peanuts on Southwest
-
Consumer Confidential: EpiPen Price Hike, Student Debt Reaches $1.5 Trillion, Southwest Airlines Sale
-
Consumer Confidential: Home DNA Tests, AT&T/Time Warner Merger Ruling
-
Consumer Confidential: T-Mobile/Sprint Merger, Consumer Protection Act, Self-Driving Cars
-
T-Mobile and Sprint Agree to Merge in $26 Billion Deal
-
Consumer Confidential: Trump Imposes Steel Tariff, Sears & Kmart Closures, Benefits of Coffee at Work
-
-
Consumer Confidential: Trump Signs Dodd-Frank Rollback and Calls for Tariff on Imported Cars, Musk Goes Off on Media
-
Judge Approves AT&T’s $85B Acquisition of Time Warner After DOJ Sued to Block Purchase
-
Trump Congratulates America on Year 1 of Mueller Russia Probe, Maintains There Is ‘No Collusion’
-
Trump Lays Out Plan for Lowering Drug Prices
-
Consumer Confidential: Health Secretary May Limit Drug Prices, Party City to Open Toy Stores
-
-
Consumer Confidential: FDA Shames Pharmaceutical Companies, Wells Altered Business Customer Info
-
AT&T Completes Acquisition of Time Warner 2 Days After Judge OK’d Merger
-
Consumer Confidential: Netflix Testing New ‘Ultra’ Plan, Amazon Toy Catalogue? Customer Satisfaction Restaurants