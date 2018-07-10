Dr. Jandial: Medical Road to Recovery for Thai Soccer Team
-
12 Boys, Soccer Coach Are Found Alive in Thailand Cave 9 Days After Becoming Trapped
-
Soccer Team in Thai Cave Rescue Appears in New Video, Smiling and Saying They Are Healthy
-
4 of 12 Boys Trapped Inside Thai Cave Rescued as Heavy Rain Complicates Saving the Others
-
Thai Cave Rescue Operation Resumes to Free 4 Kids, Coach Still Trapped
-
Dr. Jandial: Schwarzenegger’s Heart Valve Replacement New Technology vs. Open Heart Surgery
-
-
Thai Cave Rescue: Expected Rains Rule Out Immediate Bid to Free Trapped Soccer Team
-
Father’s Day Fertility News with Sexual Health & Relationship Expert Dr. Laura Berman
-
Stroke Prevention & Recovery with Dr. Jonny Bowden
-
Thai Cave Rescue: Round Trip to See Youth Soccer Team Takes 11 Hours
-
Divers Close in on Soccer Team Missing in Thailand Cave
-
-
Dr. Nancy Rahnama Explains Why You’re Always Hungry
-
Dr. Jandial: Why the Folds in Our Brains Are More Than Wrinkles in Time
-
Dr. Jandial: Ambien Fact Versus Fiction