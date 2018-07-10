× Ex-NFL Player Charged With Attempted Murder, Robbery After Breaking into Woman’s La Verne Home: Police

A former NFL player was charged after allegedly breaking into the La Verne home of a woman who is thought to be his ex-girlfriend and threatening to kill her, authorities announced Tuesday.

The charges, four felonies and two misdemeanors, against 33-year-old Brandon Browner were filed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Pomona on attempted murder, robbery, burglary, false imprisonment and child endangerment charges, the La Verne Police Department said in a news release.

Earlier this month, Browner allegedly broke into the woman’s home and stole a $20,000 Rolex watch, police said. The woman had a restraining order against him, but he entered the residence through a locked window.

He also allegedly assaulted the victim by dragging her before smothering her in a carpet, the DA’s office said in a separate news release. Her two children were present during the abuse.

The defendant fled the scene before the authorities arrived, but was arrested within hours of the incident.

Browner’s bail has been set at $10 million. He faces a possible maximum life sentence in state prison.

Browner is a former NFL cornerback who played for several teams, including the Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots.

He last played for the league in 2016.