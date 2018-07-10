Firefighters Respond to Brush Fire Burning in Griffith Park; Observatory Evacuated: LAFD

As the heat continued to scorch Southern California Tuesday, firefighters were battling a small brush fire that erupted mid-afternoon in the Hollywood Hills area near the Griffith Observatory.

The Griffith Park Fire, which was burning through grass and light vegetation northwest of the observatory in Griffith Park, had charred about two acres by 2:30 p.m., according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

The fire sent thick plumes of smoke billowing up into the area behind a number of homes in the area, video showed.

Still, fire officials said no structures are immediately threatened, and Sky5 video showed the flames appearing to burn away from the multimillion-dollar homes in the area.

The observatory was safely evacuated as a precautionary measure, though authorities indicated there was no threat to the landmark structure; surrounding areas were also being evacuated, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im.

About 120 firefighters responded on the ground, while three helicopters were battling the flames by air, LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey told KTLA.

Resources were being brought in from other jurisdictions amid the aggressive firefight.

Light winds of about 6 mph were blowing in the area, but the fire was primarily being fueled by the topography, according to LAFD. By mid-afternoon, temperatures reached into the mid-80s, which while hot were significantly lower than the triple-digit heat that inundated the region last Friday.

Humidity was about 51 percent, according to the National Weather Service.

Mayor Eric Garcetti indicated the weather conditions were favorable to firefighters.

“Low winds, high humidity and downhill burn give LAFD confidence in their ability to combat it,” he tweeted.

It was unclear whether the observatory would be reopened Tuesday; Dr. Ed Krupp, the Griffith Observatory’s director, said that decision would be up to the Fire Department.

The cause of the blaze is unknown and is being investigated.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.

Projection of possible burn area of Griffith Park Fire attached (note: this area is not necessarily expected to burn, merely a projection of how fire would burn with no containment, something LAFD does not expect to happen). EG pic.twitter.com/uNVJGtKtlA — Eric Garcetti (@ericgarcetti) July 10, 2018