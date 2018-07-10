Free concert this Friday: Sotomayor & COASTCITY

Posted 3:57 PM, July 10, 2018, by , Updated at 03:56PM, July 10, 2018

Join KTLA 5 at Levitt Pavilion in MacArthur Park this Friday, July 13 for a free concert featuring electronic music duo Sotomayor and COASTCITY.  The show starts at 7pm, and admission is completely free.  The KTLA 5 street team will be there with fun and prizes.  This is a fabulous event for the whole family.

Map: Levitt Pavilion