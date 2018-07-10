L.A. County Children and Family Services Employee Charged With Distributing Child Porn

An employee of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services has been charged with distributing child pornography online, the district attorney’s office announced Tuesday.

Carlos Enrique Castillo, 54, faces five felony counts of distributing child pornography and one felony count of possession of over 600 images of child or youth pornography, according to the criminal complaint. Castillo pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

Castillo is accused of sending files containing child pornography via the internet with his personal computer during a six-month period from October 2017 through March 2018, according to the district attorney’s office. Castillo allegedly distributed the images via Skype, according to the complaint.

Videos and images of child pornography allegedly were also discovered in June on Castillo’s computer, according to the prosecutor, Deputy Dist. Atty. Angela Brunson of the Cyber Crime Division.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

34.092809 -118.328661