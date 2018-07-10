Mayor Garcetti, Magic Johnson Pay Tribute to L.A. Civil Rights Leader John Mack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A crowd of nearly 1,000 people gathered Tuesday in Los Angeles to celebrate the life and legacy of longtime civil rights advocate John Mack.

The former Urban League president who served on the Los Angeles Police Commission from 2005 to 2013 was honored during his funeral service at the West Angels Church of God in Christ.

The service featured speeches from Mayor Eric Garcetti, basketball star Magic Johnson, and former and current members of the Los Angeles Police Department, including Chief Michel Moore.

Moore credited the late activist with shaping many of the police department’s policies. He said Mack challenged police officers and the organization at large to help inspire change.

Johnson told attendees that Mack was there for him during "every special moment," but also through his hard times.

“When I announced HIV, he cried like baby,” said Johnson. “But he was right there with me.”

Garcetti referred to Mack as a “treasure” of the city who demanded equal opportunity for all.

Mack died at the age of 81 on June 21 after a long battle with cancer.