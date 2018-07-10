× Metropolitan Water District Reaffirms $11B Investment in Massive Project to Funnel Water to SoCal

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California Tuesday reaffirmed its approval of an $11-billion investment in a massive water delivery project with a vote that highlighted a deepening division on the agency’s board.

The re-vote followed a complaint that some board members had violated California’s open meetings law when they engaged in a series of phone calls and text messages prior to the board’s April 10 decision to finance two-thirds of California WaterFix.

While denying that the communications amounted to a violation of the Brown Act, MWD scheduled another vote. The funding package passed with 59.57% of the vote, compared with 61% in April.

Representatives of MWD’s two largest member agencies, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and the San Diego County Water Authority, again voted against constructing two huge water tunnels under the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.

