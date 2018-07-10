Mother Arrested After Allegedly Leaving Babies in SUV During Heat Wave: Ontario Police

A mother was arrested Sunday after allegedly leaving her two babies inside her SUV, Ontario police said Tuesday.

Crystal Gonzales faces a child endangerment charge in connection with the incident. The San Bernardino Sun reported that she is a 34-year-old resident of Fontana.

About 7:45 p.m. Sunday, a security guard at a Walmart along the 1300 block of Mountain Avenue noticed people gathering around a GMC in the parking lot.

The security guard called police when she noticed two young children inside the vehicle “in distress due to the high temperatures,” Ontario Police Detective Melissa Ramirez said in an email.

Ontario police and firefighters responded and removed both children, 1 and 9 months, from the SUV.

Ramirez said the SUV was off and locked, and the windows were only slightly cracked.

The babies were evaluated at the scene and were not taken to a hospital.

Children and Family Services officials responded to the scene and took both children into their care, Ramirez said.

Authorities believe Gonzales was in the store for “at least” a half hour. She was arrested after the exited the store.