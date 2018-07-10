Police Suspect Murder-Suicide After Man Killed, Woman Critically Injured in Downey Shooting

A man died and a woman was left in critical condition after being shot in Downey Tuesday afternoon, and now police suspect the incident may have been a murder-suicide.

Just before 2 p.m., police responded to a home in the 12700 block of Samonline Avenue about a possible shooting, officials said. There, officers found a man and woman both suffering from gunshot wounds.

While the man was pronounced dead at the scene, the woman was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

According to police, detectives working the case have determined the shooting was not a random act and evidence found indicates it may have been a murder-suicide. However, police have not said which of the individuals is accused of pulling the trigger.

No further details have been released by police.

Anyone with information can contact the Downey Police Department at 562-904-2308 or Detective Ethan Roberts at 562-904-2333. Anonymous tips can be forwarded to 800-222-8477.