Preliminary Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake Strikes Near Ontario

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.5 struck in the Inland Empire near Ontario International Airport early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor hit at 4:08 a.m. about 3.7 miles southeast of Ontario.

The epicenter was near a residential development just south of the 60 Freeway . The preliminary depth of the quake was 2.1 miles, USGS said.

