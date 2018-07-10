Search for Missing Woman in Mojave Desert, After Her Companion Is Found Dead, Hampered by Extreme Heat

The search for a Virginia woman who went missing near Amboy Crater in the Mojave Desert is being hampered by the rugged terrain and triple-digit ground temperatures that are too hot for search dogs.

Susan Schmierer, 65, and William Schmierer, 64, tourists from Virginia on a cross-country road trip to Palm Springs, were last seen June 2 near the 250-foot-high volcanic cinder cone surrounded by a field of black lava rocks off Interstate 40.

Authorities noticed the couple’s car at the trailhead parking lot about 10 days later.

Search and rescue personnel located William Schmierer’s remains near a trail leading to the crater three days after their car was found, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. His cause of death is undetermined, but authorities say foul play is not suspected at this time.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.