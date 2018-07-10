Special Olympics Southern California Plane Pull Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Long Beach with a preview of the Saturday, August 18 th , 2018 Special Olympics Southern California Plane Pull at Long Beach Airport. This an important fundraiser for the non-profit organization, where teams compete to see which group can pull a 124,000 pound FedEx jet the fastest. In 2017, this event raised more than $151,000 for Special Olympics Southern California.

To get involved, register at the website: fundraising.sosc.org