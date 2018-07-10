Trump Admin Signals Escalation of Trade War by Launching $200B in New Tariffs on China

The Trump administration is readying another round of tariffs on Chinese goods worth $200 billion, ramping up the US-China trade war.

Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Tuesday released a list of additional goods that could face 10% tariffs after a public comment period. It includes seafood, fruit and vegetables, yarn, wool, rain jackets and baseball gloves.

The move comes after the United States imposed 25% tariffs on Chinese goods worth $34 billion last Friday. Beijing immediately responded with its own tariffs on US goods worth $34 billion.

Tuesday’s action makes good on a threat President Donald Trump made last month. He directed Lighthizer to identify $200 billion in Chinese goods for tariffs if China retaliated against US penalties that are meant to punish the country for intellectual property theft.

“China apparently has no intention of changing its unfair practices related to the acquisition of American intellectual property and technology,” Trump said in June. “Rather than altering those practices, it is now threatening United States companies, workers, and farmers who have done nothing wrong.”

The retaliatory tariffs that China enacted Friday targeted US cars and major agricultural goods, such as soybeans and meat.

The United States is already working on a second wave of tariffs on Chinese goods worth $16 billion. The tariffs announced Tuesday would be the third wave. They would go into effect sometime after August 30.

“Rather than address our legitimate concerns, China has begun to retaliate against US products,” Lighthizer said in a statement. “There is no justification for such action.”

The United States remains willing to engage in negotiations with China on the issues at hand, he added.

But senior Trump administration officials said on a call with reporters Tuesday that so far, the two sides haven’t gotten anywhere.

“They continue to insist the problems we’ve identified are not real problems,” a senior administration official said.

The official added that China has not been prepared to talk about Made in China 2025, which is Beijing’s state plan to dominate industries of the future such as robotics, electric cars and computer chips.

The policy is a top concern for US officials. However, analysts say China is unlikely to back down on the plan, which it considers crucial for developing its huge economy.

Tuesday’s announcement was met with backlash. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch called it “reckless,” adding that the tariffs were “not a targeted approach.”

“We cannot turn a blind eye to China’s mercantilist trade practices, but this action falls short of a strategy that will give the administration negotiating leverage with China while maintaining the long-term health and prosperity of the American economy,” he said in a statement.

Even more tariffs could be on the way. Trump said in June that the United States would be willing to enact a fourth round of tariffs on goods worth $200 billion if China retaliated yet again. He has not formally directed Lighthizer to prepare that list.