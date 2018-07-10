U.S. Coast Guard Searches in Alaska for Plane That Crashed With 11 People Aboard

Injuries were reported after a plane carrying 11 people crashed Tuesday near Ketchikan in Alaska, officials said.

Charly Hengen, a spokesperson for the US Coast Guard, said the aircraft’s pilot called in shortly before 9 a.m. local time.

Hengen said she didn’t know the extent of the injuries.

The Coast Guard said two helicopter crews went to the area 40 miles south-southwest of Ketchikan, near Hetta Inlet, 2,000 feet in elevation on Mount Jumbo.

All 11 were taken to a staging area and will be transported from there to Ketchikan. A helicopter will take those needing immediate medical treatment to Ketchikan Medical Center, officials said.