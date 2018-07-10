YouTube Shooter Died From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound to the Heart: Coroner’s Officials

The woman who shot and wounded three people at YouTube’s Silicon Valley headquarters died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the heart, according to the San Mateo County coroner’s office.

Nasim Najafi Aghdam, 39, stormed onto the YouTube campus in San Bruno wielding a 9-millimeter handgun on April 3 and opened fire on a crowd of employees eating lunch in a courtyard. The San Diego resident then turned the gun on herself.

The coroner’s pathology report shows there were no drugs or alcohol in Aghdam’s system that could have affected her mental state, the Mercury News reports.

San Bruno police said there was no evidence that Aghdam knew the victims or targeted specific people, and that animus toward YouTube was a likely motive.

