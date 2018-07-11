10-Year-Old Texas Girl Electrocuted While Trying to Rescue Kittens From Behind Dryer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 10-year-old girl was electrocuted at her Texas home while rescuing kittens from behind a clothes dryer, television station KSLA reported.

Police in the town of New Boston are investigating to determine how Greenlee Marie was electrocuted on July 7 at her home, which apparently had electrical issues in the past.

"She's a beautiful soul. She had more compassion in her at 10-years-old than most adults do in their entire lifetime," Greenlee's mother, Shelby Roos, told KSLA. "She loved her babies and she would do anything for them."

On a GoFundMe page created for Greenlee Marie, her family said she loved animals so much that she wanted to become a vet.

"Her whole life she had enjoyed helping those less fortunate than herself, and had always planned when she was older to become a veterinarian and to help rescue more animals," the family wrote.

In a Facebook post Roos added how she's trying to find comfort in her daughter's tragic death writing, "Take peace in the fact that she is in heaven getting love from all the animals she loved with her whole heart."