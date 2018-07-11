1 Killed, 4 Seriously Injured in Crash on 405 Freeway Off-Ramp in Sawtelle Neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One person was killed, and four others were injured, in a crash that shut down an off-ramp on the 405 Freeway in the Sawtelle neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. on the West Olympic Boulevard off-ramp of the southbound 405 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

A man in his 20s was killed in the crash, which also started a fire on the off-ramp, according to the CHP. Four people who were passengers in the car were seriously injured, the CHP told KTLA, and were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries.

Rescuers were asked to bring an extrication device to the scene.

Officials closed the Olympic Boulevard off-ramp as emergency crews responded to the scene.

Investigators were working to determine if alcohol, drugs and speed were contributing factors in the deadly crash.