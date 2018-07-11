Contra Costa County Cuts Ties With ICE, Ending Contract for Jailing Immigrant Detainees

Contra Costa County is ending its contract to detain immigrants at a jail in Richmond, becoming the third California jurisdiction since last year to cut such ties with the federal government.

Sheriff David Livingston said he’d asked Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials to begin the process of removing detainees from the West County Detention Facility. The contract requires a 120-day notice of termination.

“Obviously, this action … does not address the larger and more complex issue of federal immigration enforcement,” he said at a news conference this week. “Most of us have compassion for those who come here seeking a better life, but we are a nation of laws.”

Livingston’s decision comes amid increased scrutiny by opponents of the Trump administration’s effort to step up deportations of people in the country illegally.

